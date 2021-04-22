Jewish Family Service recognizes Earth Day

MARGATE — For more than 50 years, Earth Day has been celebrated to enhance awareness about the environment, conservation and climate change. Originally developed as a grassroots demonstration to heighten knowledge about toxic drinking water, air pollution, and the effects of pesticides, Earth Day has evolved into a platform that encompasses all aspects of our environment, including energy.
“At Jewish Family Service, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint through the solar energy system. In 2018, JFS partnered with Geoscape Solar to install panels on the Margate office building’s roof, which would ultimately help reduce our energy needs. Not only would this endeavor benefit the planet by building a more sustainable future, it would also allow JFS to reduce agency operating expenses,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.
In the years since installation, JFS’ climate contribution produced 157,000 hours of clean energy, reduced 121 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, allowed for 1,800 trees to be planted and equated to 280,000 vehicle miles driven taken off the road.
Today, every person can make a difference by doing their part to save the planet. Consider these ideas – ditch paper towels and use a dish towel, donate gently used clothing to thrift stores instead of throwing away, drink tap water in a reusable cup instead of bottle water, bike or walk to work instead of driving, or even install solar panels on your house.
In honor of Earth Day, Geoscape Solar Founders Michael Boches, Jeffrey Chavkin, and Lee Watson will present a virtual film and conversation event on Thursday, April 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. about climate change and the role solar energy plays in both carbon reduction and economics.
For more information about Geoscape Solar services or to purchase a ticket to the Earth Day event, in which proceeds will benefit EarthShare New Jersey, visit GeoscapeSolar.com.