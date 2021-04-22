Jewish Family Service recognizes Earth Day

MARGATE — For more than 50 years, Earth Day has been celebrated to enhance awareness about the environment, conservation and climate change. Originally developed as a grassroots demonstration to heighten knowledge about toxic drinking water, air pollution, and the effects of pesticides, Earth Day has evolved into a platform that encompasses all aspects of our environment, including energy.

“At Jewish Family Service, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint through the solar energy system. In 2018, JFS partnered with Geoscape Solar to install panels on the Margate office building’s roof, which would ultimately help reduce our energy needs. Not only would this endeavor benefit the planet by building a more sustainable future, it would also allow JFS to reduce agency operating expenses,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.

In the years since installation, JFS’ climate contribution produced 157,000 hours of clean energy, reduced 121 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, allowed for 1,800 trees to be planted and equated to 280,000 vehicle miles driven taken off the road.