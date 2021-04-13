Jewish Family Service receives $80,000 from Jewish Federation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties has been awarded an $80,000 grant from the Jewish Federation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties and its Jewish Community Foundation to support the agency’s general operation for programs and services needed for the community. The funds will afford JFS the opportunity to continue to assist individuals and families in the region through the food pantry, counseling, housing assistance, older adult Services and more.

JFS has been regarded as the go-to agency in the community, and this past year has seen the need for assistance from residents escalate to levels never experienced. JFS’ pantry has distributed in excess of 50,000 pounds of food to more than 7,300 people, handled over 6,000 tele-health counseling sessions and provided 120 Village by the Shore virtual programs as well as supportive housing assistance, vocational services and more.