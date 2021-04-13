Jewish Family Service receives $80,000 from Jewish Federation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties has been awarded an $80,000 grant from the Jewish Federation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties and its Jewish Community Foundation to support the agency’s general operation for programs and services needed for the community. The funds will afford JFS the opportunity to continue to assist individuals and families in the region through the food pantry, counseling, housing assistance, older adult Services and more.
JFS has been regarded as the go-to agency in the community, and this past year has seen the need for assistance from residents escalate to levels never experienced. JFS’ pantry has distributed in excess of 50,000 pounds of food to more than 7,300 people, handled over 6,000 tele-health counseling sessions and provided 120 Village by the Shore virtual programs as well as supportive housing assistance, vocational services and more.
“At JFS, we are grateful for the continued support from the Jewish Federation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. In our current environment, being able to continue to seamlessly provide help to everyone who walks through our doors is something our staff is proud of. The need for many of JFS’ programs and services — food, housing, counseling — continues to increase daily, and with support from donors, such as the Jewish Federation, we can assist those in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ chief executive officer.
The Jewish Federation also provided an additional $25,000 to support Holocaust Survivor services, which are matched by KAVOD SHEF. Within Atlantic County, there are 33 holocaust survivors who rely on JFS for assistance with care coordination, grocery pick-up and delivery, transportation to medical appointments, help with Claims Conference paperwork, virtual socialization programs and more. JFS is committed to immeasurably adding to the safety and quality of life for holocaust survivors in our region.
The funding has been made possible in part by the Jewish Community Foundation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties and the annual campaign of the Jewish Federation of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. For information on JFS programs and services, call 609-822-1108 or see jfsatlantic.org. To make a donation to the Holocaust Survivor Fund at JFS, contact Beth Joseph, senior director of communications and donor relations, at 609-822-7409 or bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org.