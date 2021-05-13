Jewish Family Service receives $5,000 Nourishing Neighbors Grant from Acme Markets Foundation

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties has received a $5,000 grant on behalf of Acme Markets Foundation’s 130 Days of Giving Nourishing Neighbors Campaign in celebration of Acme’s 130th anniversary. The grant will be used to stock JFS’ Pantry with hearty foods and basic essentials for community residents in need.
“JFS is grateful that Acme Markets Foundation selected our local agency to receive the generous Nourishing Neighbors grant. The funds will assure our pantry continues to remain well-stocked to help anyone who needs it,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “Acme and its parent company, Albertsons, continue to be ardent supporters of JFS as we work together to eliminate hunger in our region.”
JFS, which is regarded as the "go to" agency in the community, is committed to assisting everyone who comes through its doors. Since March of 2020, JFS has seen the need for assistance from residents escalate to levels never experienced. JFS’ Pantry has distributed in excess of 61,300 pounds of food to more than 8,300 people including over 4,500 Meals on Wheels deliveries.
”Acme Markets Foundation is proud to work with such great community partners like Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties,” said Dana Ward, Acme Markets Foundation. “We are thrilled to welcome JFS into our Nourishing Neighbors family, and hope to continue to work together to feed our neighbors in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.”
Currently, JFS is in the process of doubling its pantry size to accommodate the on-going need for assistance. The agency is offering exclusive opportunities for individuals, businesses and organizations to support the new pantry. From recognition on reusable grocery bags to building signage and naming rights, there are a variety of ways, with prices ranging from $500 to $1,000,000 to support JFS in its evolution to assure no one goes hungry in our community. For more information about the JFS Pantry Naming Opportunities, contact Beth Joseph at bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-7409.
For more information on acquiring or donating food to the JFS Pantry, call Vanessa Smith at 609-822-1108, ext. 249 or Mary DeMarco at 609-822-1108, ext. 512 or visit JFSAtlantic.org.