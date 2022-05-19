Jewish Family Service Receives $150,000 Housing for Everyone Grant from the TD Charitable Foundation

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties was recently awarded a $150,000 Housing for Everyone grant from the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank. JFS was one of seven organizations in the region selected from more than 357 applicants to receive the funds as part of the TD Charitable Foundation’s annual grant program helping to provide affordable housing since 2005.

“At JFS, we’ve witnessed first-hand the increase in need for housing and supportive services from residents. As this is the second generous grant provided to our agency by the TD Charitable Foundation, it reflects the immense need for help from individuals and families in the community,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “These funds will assure our Atlantic Homeless Alliance staff can continue to work cohesively with those in need to secure them safe and affordable housing.”

Over the past two years, the housing affordability crisis has worsened from the COVID-19 pandemic impact and housing organizations have worked tirelessly to meet the increasing need for help from individuals and families. Subsequently, this has strained affordable housing organizations as agencies strive to continue to deliver critical resources and services. In three months’ time, from December 2021 to February 2022, JFS’ AHA staff was able to provide 48 individuals or families with permanent housing, 150 with temporary housing and reunified four households.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created so much uncertainty and presented many challenges for those in our community, and we know there is an immense need for the types of support and services provided by JFS. JFS is a trusted voice in our community, and we have witnessed the incredible work they’ve done to support those who need it the most feel more confident about their future. With the support from the TD Charitable Foundation, I am confident that the expansion of their services will empower them to help even more of our neighbors in need,” said Mike Carbone, regional president for Metro Pennsylvania/Metro New Jersey at TD Bank.

The TD Charitable Foundation awarded $5.8 million through the 16th annual Housing for Everyone grant competition to a total of 33 organizations across TD Bank’s Maine-to-Florida footprint and Michigan to help support affordable housing organizations provide critical resident services. Since 2005, the TD Charitable Foundation has given more than $42 million to non-profit and charitable organizations through the Housing for Everyone grant competition and helped support over 500 affordable housing projects and initiatives.

The Housing for Everyone grant competition supports TD’s longstanding commitment to community enrichment through TD’s corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment, which actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality and environmental wellbeing, enabling people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

For more information on JFS programs and services, including the Atlantic Homeless Alliance, contact 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org. To learn more about Housing for Everyone and for a full list of this year’s grant recipients, please visit td.com/us/en/about-us/communities/ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/housing-for-everyone.