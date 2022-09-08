Jewish Family Service receives $150,000 from NextFifty Initiative

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties says the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore program has received a $150,000 grant from the NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado-based foundation that supports efforts to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers.

The funding will allow JFS to continue to provide essential services, programs and events to community residents over the age of 50.

“We believe that older adults are a critical part of our communities and that providing opportunities for all people to remain active and engaged as they grow older is important,” said Chandra Matthews, director of programs at NextFifty Initiative. “We’re grateful for the work that Jewish Family Service is doing to improve the quality of life for people aged 50 and older, and are proud to support this and other efforts to help people age with dignity and purpose.”

Nearly 200 Village members, including 25 Holocaust survivors, rely on JFS to provide an array of programs and services, including care coordination, transportation, socialization events, grocery shopping and delivery, friendly check-ins and more.

For more information or to join the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at JFS, contact Tina Serota at 609-822-1109 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.