Jewish Family Service Partners with the South Jersey Board of Rabbis and Cantors to Offer Sharing and Caring Series Programs

MARGATE – The South Jersey Board of Rabbis and Cantors has made a one-year commitment to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties to support an innovative monthly virtual program that offers a safe nd confidential space to share experiences and discover ways to gain a renewed sense of the world.

“JFS is delighted to work cohesively with the South Jersey Board of Rabbis and Cantors to offer community workshops that focus on strengthening social and emotional health as we navigate the challenges in our lives,” said Caelin McCallum, JFS Director of Healthy Community Initiatives. “Since the onset of COVID-19, JFS has provided food pantry assistance, older adult virtual programming, housing support, counseling and more to residents throughout Atlantic County.”

In partnership with the SJBRC, the Rothenberg Center for Family Life at JFS, will offer free interactive workshops for all members of the public to attend. The workshops are:

Receiving Joy

Wednesday, March 9, 7 to 8:15 p.m.

The pandemic has both changed our lives and challenged our path forward. Learn practices for cultivating meaning and finding joy.

Overcoming Challenges

Wednesday, April 13, 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Discover strategies to initiate, create and change our reality rather than simply reacting and surviving the challenges we face.

The Rules We Live By

Wednesday, May 11, 7 to 8:15 p.m.

What “Commandments” are relevant in 2022? Explore hidden lessons to guide us toward a greater sense of self and purpose.

“The SJBRC is excited to collabowrate with JFS on this unique program. The series offers participants an opportunity to share experiences, taste a little Jewish wisdom, and close each session with relaxation techniques to help ease social, emotional and/or physical isolation which has exponentially increased during the pandemic,” said Rabbi Gerald Fox, past president of the South Jersey Board of Rabbis and Cantors.

For more information or to register for a session, contact Sharon Simon, Supervisor, Rothenberg Center for Family Life, at ssimon@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-1108, ext. 152.

