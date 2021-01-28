Jewish Family Service Partners with Jewish Federation Community Foundation and KAVOD SHEF

MARGATE — Within Atlantic County, there are 33 Holocaust survivors who rely on JFS for assistance and support, which includes care coordination, grocery pick-up and delivery, transportation to medical appointments, help with Claims Conference paperwork, virtual socialization programs and more. JFS is committed to immeasurably adding to the quality of life of Holocaust survivors in our region.

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties has announced that in November 2020, a grant was provided by the Jewish Federation Community Foundation to ensure the emergency needs of survivors could continue to be met. The donation was matched by Kavod SHEF, in partnership with Seed The Dream Foundation, a coalition that assists Holocaust survivors nationwide. Kavod SHEF leverages funds raised through a special philanthropic national matching initiative to ensure much-needed revenue is available for the survivor community.

As needs continue and evolve for Holocaust survivors, JFS plans to continue its relationship as one of 30 community partnerships across the nation. JFS staff and volunteers are honored to work cohesively with local Holocaust survivors to ensure they have the financial and emotional support needed to lead a dignified life. JFS’ unwavering commitment to assist Holocaust survivors in any manner is paramount.