Jewish Family Service pantry staff and volunteers help provide Thanksgiving meals
Jewish Family Service pantry staff and volunteers help provide Thanksgiving meals

MARGATE — With the generous support from our community, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties was able to provide more than 600 bags of food to local individuals and families to enjoy a traditional dinner on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Throughout October and November, JFS collected monetary donations and nonperishable food to provide a complete holiday meal to many in the area.

Contributions from community members as well as businesses, organizations and groups including Esthetica, Eugene A. Tighe Middle School, Galloway Auto & Tire, Girl Scouts, Jewish Community Center Swim Team, Linwood Fire Department, Margate Playgroups Plus, Platinum Real Estate, Preferred Care, Triad Chiropractic and the William Ross School, which hosted collections, helped put a turkey on the table for many this Thanksgiving holiday.

“Every year, JFS strives to assure everyone has a turkey on their table during the holidays. Thankfully, the contributions and support has been overwhelming and JFS was able to feed anyone who turned to us for a holiday meal,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer.

For information about the JFS Food Pantry, contact Vanessa Smith at 609-822-1108, ext. 249, or via email at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org. Donations are accepted throughout the year online at jfsatlantic.org or send a check payable to JFS at 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.

