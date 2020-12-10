Jewish Family Service hosts unique Blue Flamingo Flocking fundraiser

MARGATE — Here’s your opportunity to purchase a distinctive gift for your family, friends and neighbors this holiday season. From now through January 31, 2021, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is hosting a Blue Flamingo Flocking fundraiser in which proceeds will support our commitment to helping children, families and seniors in our region.
For $50, you can send 20 vibrantly colored birds to someone on your gift list and for $75, you can remain anonymous so they’ll have no idea who flocked them. For $150, you can supersize your flock and JFS will send up to 100 blue flamingos to celebrate a special occasion, like a birthday or anniversary. Add a card and gift for an additional charge.
Want to prevent your yard from ending up in the flamingo landing zone? Purchase Flocking Insurance, courtesy of Scott Brown Insurance Agency, for $100, and your home will be protected from these feathered invaders. Flamingo migration territories include Downbeach, Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Egg Harbor Township, Absecon and Brigantine. Additional fees apply for Mays Landing and Galloway. Flamingos will nest in the yard for up to 48 hours.
“When it comes to fun and creative ways to raise money to support the agency’s programs and services, the JFS staff truly thinks outside of the box,” said Andrea Steinberg, Chief Executive Officer of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. “This Flocking Fundraiser is a new and unique way to raise essential dollars for our agency while also bringing some uplifting and joy to neighborhoods,” she added.
The JFS Flocking Fundraiser runs from now through January 31, 2021 with a goal of raising $10,000 for services and programs. Should you wish to volunteer to help deliver flamingos or be part of the Flocking Committee, contact Vanessa Smith at 609.822.1108, x249.
For more information or to arrange for a Flocking, Flocking Removal, Flocking Insurance or a Flocking Sponsorship, see jfsatlantic.org or contact Kirby Reed at kreed@jfsatlantic.org or 609.822.1108, x144.
JFS encourages strong families, thriving children, healthy adults, energized seniors and vital communities. With dozens of program areas, JFS specializes in counseling, mental health services, homeless programs, vocational services, adult and older adult services and also hosts an on-site food pantry. The agency impacts 8,000 lives throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties each year. JFS’ mission is to motivate and empower people to realize their potential and enhance their quality of life. In keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of tikkun olam (healing the world), JFS provides services with integrity, compassion, respect and professionalism regardless of their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age or background.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!