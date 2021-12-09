Jewish Family Service hosts second annual Blue Flamingo Fundraiser

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) is excited to again host the “Blue Flamingo Fundraiser” to support the agency’s commitment to helping children, families and seniors in the region. Now is your chance to support this campaign by purchasing a distinctive gift for your family, friends and neighbors this holiday season.

For $50, you can send 20 vibrantly colored birds to someone on your gift list and for $75, you can remain anonymous so they’ll have no idea who flocked them. For $150, you can supersize your flock and JFS will send up to 100 blue flamingos to celebrate a special occasion, like a birthday or anniversary.

Want to prevent your yard from being in the flocking flight path? Purchase Flocking Insurance for $100, and your home will be protected from these feathered invaders. Flamingo migration territories include Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Downbeach, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway, Linwood, Mays Landing, Northfield, and Somers Point. Flamingos will nest in the yard for up to 48 hours.