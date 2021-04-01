Jewish Family Service Friends Campaign residents need your support

MARGATE — For many people, this past year has been about reliance. Whether that means relying on someone for assistance or helping someone in need. Either way, we now consider them a supportive friend. At Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS), our staff and volunteers provide that support to more than 8,000 individuals and families each year.

Whether it’s through the Food Pantry, which has assisted more than 7,300 people since March of 2020, over 6,000 tele-health counseling sessions, and 120 Village by the Shore virtual programs as well as supportive housing assistance, vocational services and more, JFS is committed to helping those in need. Yet, we cannot do it alone.

As some families and friends come together to celebrate Passover, it’s important to remember as a valued JFS Friend, each contribution ensures we can continue to provide assistance as well as programs, services and events for residents throughout our community, and with the current economic environment, your support is greatly needed.