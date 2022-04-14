Jewish Family Service Friends Campaign Every Donation Helps a Neighbor in Need

MARGATE – At Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, our staff and volunteers take pride in helping more than 13,000 individuals and families in the region every year. For some, that means providing nourishing food and baby supplies. For others, JFS assists with counseling, vocational services, supportive housing, older adult virtual programs and more. Regardless of the need, JFS is here to help.

However, we cannot do it alone. We need your support. Each contribution ensures our agency can continue to provide assistance as well as programs, services and events for residents throughout the community.

When considering your donation, please know that every dollar helps. For example,

$36 will feed a family through our food pantry

$50 will offset the cost of a counseling session for someone overcome with anxiety or stress

$100 will assure a month of Kosher meals for an older adult sheltered at home

$250 will provide emergency shelter for a family who otherwise might be homeless

As JFS continues to meet the imminent needs within the community, we rely on donations from friends to assure we can assist everyone who walks through the agency doors. We hope to be able to count on your support for JFS to achieve its $35,000 Friends fundraising goal.

Last year, thanks to the help of donors, the on-site pantry distributed more than 100,000 pounds of food to over 8,600 people, provided 9,003 tele-health and in-person counseling sessions to children, teenagers and adults, and delivered 3,045 meals to older adults, including Holocaust survivors.

Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the JFS Friends Campaign. Your contribution can be mailed to Jewish Family Service, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402 or made online at jfsatlantic.org. For more information, contact Susan Kotzen at skotzen@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-1108, ext. 218.