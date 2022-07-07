Jewish Family Service celebrates annual meeting installations, recognitions and awards

MARGATE — This year, the Jewish Family Service Annual Meeting provided an opportunity for staff, board members, volunteers and donors to come together in person for the first time in two years. At the program, hosted June 16, attendees heard about the state of the agency and its continuing evolution and growth as well as installations, donor recognition, volunteer appreciation and staff awards.

“During my tenure over the past 16 years, the agency has made significant strides based on our strengths and desired impact to help the people and communities we serve. At JFS, we work diligently to plan, strategize, build relationships and secure funds to assure that we collectively achieve our mission and vision every day,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS CEO.

JFS Past President Marc Lowenstein swore in four new board members who will each serve a one-year term: Charles Kramer, Robin Pincus-Shields, Adam R. Steinberg and Aaron R. Sykes. In addition, Lowenstein swore in Mark Sandson for a two-year term and Colin Bell for a three-year term. The agency also extended a heartfelt thank you for their hard work and support to outgoing board members Joel Frankel and Jeffrey Vasser. Then, JFS Chief Impact Officer Laura Rodgers welcomed Alex Marino, chair of JFS’ Community Advisory Board, to recognize the newest members of this entity: Adam Barker, Vernon Lawrence, Susan F. Maven, Victor Moreno, Roslyn Talley and James “Skip” Williams.

Current JFS Board President Joel Caplan presented Sarah Rosenthal with the President’s Award for her commitment to the betterment of the community and agency. Rosenthal is on several fundraising committees and serves as secretary on the JFS Board of Directors.

JFS Senior Director of Communications and Donor Relations Beth Joseph welcomed and thanked new agency donors the Lynn & Charles Kramer Family Fund, Debbi and Michael Bass, Arlene Groch, Atlantic City Electric, Janet and Kenneth Grossman, J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, and Visiting Angels. In addition, Joseph thanked TD Charitable Fund, Fitzpatrick, Bongiovanni & Kelly, and Mutual of America for increasing their generous funding support. Beth also recognized the agency’s more than 65 Life & Legacy donors who selected to leave a legacy to JFS in their will, trust, retirement account or life insurance policy.

Volunteers are the backbone of the agency, and in 2021, JFS had 104 volunteers who donated 3,575 hours with friendly visits, grocery shopping and delivery, assisting at special events, sorting and stacking products in the food pantry and more. JFS Volunteer Services Supervisor Vanessa Smith announced Paula Koiro as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year.

“During the past two years, when many people were sheltering in place, Paula was out in the community delivering groceries and meals to older adults,” Smith said. “Despite working three jobs, Paula readily volunteered 111 hours to help those in need. She truly has angel wings.”

JFS Chief Operating Officer Ann Thoresen recognized staff members celebrating anniversaries with the agency. Sheila Concepcion, Rita Conti, Brittany French, Patience James, Vanessa King, Lauren Lodato, Michael O’Brien, Christina Swank, Kathryn Turcotte and Lillian Elsohn Whitcraft celebrated five years of service at JFS. In addition, Yesenia Pedroza was recognized for 10 years at JFS. Erin Bowes, Stacy McDonald and Jessica Reinhardt were acknowledged for 15 year of service. Also, Ann Thoresen and Sharon Simon have been employed for 20 years and Marie Reyes-Canales for 25 years at JFS.

Lastly, JFS Senior Director of Human Resources Greg Rosenblit announced the staff Service, Heart & Soul, and Leadership Awards. The winners were:

Outstanding Service Award: Pamela Palmer, Eric Kaplan, Fatimah Archie, Lauren Lodato and Sheila Concepcion

Heart & Soul Award: Vickie Perry, Eileen Boyer Durante, Leonard Smith, Jeff Willson and Paola Luisi

Leadership Award: Lillian Elsohn Whitcraft

For information on JFS programs, services or employment opportunities, visit jfsatlantic.org. For information on volunteer opportunities, contact Vanessa Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-1108, ext. 249.