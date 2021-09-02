 Skip to main content
Jewish Family Service card party raises $11,000 for Village by the Shore
MARGATE — The JFS Card Party, held on Aug. 26 at Harbor Pines Golf Club, raised more than $11,000 for Village by the Shore. Over 55 attendees gathered for an afternoon of games including Canasta and Mahjong and enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch while honoring the memory of community philanthropist, Bonnie Gurwicz.

Through the generous support of sponsors, including the Gurwicz Family, PNC, The Kiejdan Family, Margaret & Howard Goldberg, Sandy Kahn, J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments Inc., Fulton Bank, Susan & Robert Mayer, and Ellen & Lloyd Eisen, the card party raised vital funds for Village by the Shore, a program that provides a variety of concierge, volunteer and professional services and socialization for adults (50+) in our community.

After a year hiatus, attendees gathered, using safety precautions, to enjoy the card party. While this sold-out event typically has 100 attendees, the smaller crowd enjoyed all the perks the annual event has to offer. With a host of door prizes, several guests went home with fantastic items including a MacKenzie Childs Advent Calendar, Pamper Yourself Day featuring Scissor Wizards Hair Salon and Pinky’s Nail Salon gift cards, Movie Basket filled with cinema passes and candy, Lenox Pansy Oval Picture Frame, and Typhoon Food Scale. The card party also featured a silent auction with guests bidding on items including wine of the month basket, Bernie Robbins Fine Jewelers gift certificate, a dine around town experience – Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Philly Pretzel Factory, Bungalow Beach Bar, Barrel’s Fine Italian, and Chipotle Restaurant and an Antigua getaway vacation.

Bonnie Gurwicz’s, son, Mitchell spoke of his mother’s involvement in creating the card party and her dedication to the community. More than a decade ago, it was her idea to include games as an opportunity to add revenue to the existing golf tournament. With the success of the card party, it developed into a standalone event and this year, many of Bonnie’s friends played to honor their beloved friend.

