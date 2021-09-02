Jewish Family Service card party raises $11,000 for Village by the Shore

MARGATE — The JFS Card Party, held on Aug. 26 at Harbor Pines Golf Club, raised more than $11,000 for Village by the Shore. Over 55 attendees gathered for an afternoon of games including Canasta and Mahjong and enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch while honoring the memory of community philanthropist, Bonnie Gurwicz.

Through the generous support of sponsors, including the Gurwicz Family, PNC, The Kiejdan Family, Margaret & Howard Goldberg, Sandy Kahn, J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments Inc., Fulton Bank, Susan & Robert Mayer, and Ellen & Lloyd Eisen, the card party raised vital funds for Village by the Shore, a program that provides a variety of concierge, volunteer and professional services and socialization for adults (50+) in our community.