Jewish Family Service campaign helps friends in need

MARGATE — This Rosh Hashanah, as Jewish people around our community recite the Kiddush and Hamotzi (blessing over wine and bread, respectively), they will pause to reflect on the past year. Whether gathering together or embracing an adapted online get-together, the Jewish High Holidays allow people to give thanks to those who helped them, offer forgiveness and embrace the future.

With thousands of residents still experiencing undue hardship brought on by the pandemic, the High Holidays are a perfect time to perform a good deed and give back, especially in time of vast need.

From seniors experiencing isolation to children uncertain about the school year, JFS assists more than 8,000 people each year. As the “go-to” agency in the shore community, JFS strives to provide food, supportive housing, counseling, mental health assistance, older adult programs and more. A contribution to the JFS Friends campaign assures we can continue to help residents in the community.

Help JFS reach its goal of raising $35,000. A tax-deductible gift enables JFS to continue to help individuals and families who turn to our agency for assistance.

When considering your donation, please know that every dollar helps. For example,

$36 will feed a family through our food pantry services