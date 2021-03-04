Jewish Family Service awarded grant from AmeriCorps to support agency’s retired senior volunteer program

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) has been awarded an AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP competition grant of $72,139 to support volunteer efforts serving our Atlantic County agency. This is the sixth year receiving a generous grant in which the funds will assure that JFS staff and volunteers can continue to seamlessly provide essential services and programs for the region’s older adults.

During the past six months, in the midst of COVID, JFS has welcomed 54 volunteers, who collectively contributed more than 200 hours every month. These essential individuals have assisted with everything from taking requests from seniors for Kosher Meals on Wheels, delivery of non-perishable food and basic essentials from the pantry, assistance with the Shop at Home program where volunteers take client grocery orders, shop and deliver, and phone check-ins to make sure they are staying safe and healthy.