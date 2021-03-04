Jewish Family Service awarded grant from AmeriCorps to support agency’s retired senior volunteer program

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) has been awarded an AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP competition grant of $72,139 to support volunteer efforts serving our Atlantic County agency. This is the sixth year receiving a generous grant in which the funds will assure that JFS staff and volunteers can continue to seamlessly provide essential services and programs for the region’s older adults.
During the past six months, in the midst of COVID, JFS has welcomed 54 volunteers, who collectively contributed more than 200 hours every month. These essential individuals have assisted with everything from taking requests from seniors for Kosher Meals on Wheels, delivery of non-perishable food and basic essentials from the pantry, assistance with the Shop at Home program where volunteers take client grocery orders, shop and deliver, and phone check-ins to make sure they are staying safe and healthy.
“Volunteerism is the backbone of any agency’s success. The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP grant assures JFS’ volunteer program continues to operate seamlessly which benefits a multitude of clients, especially older adults in the region,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ Chief Executive Officer. “JFS is thankful for its dedicated core of volunteers, especially during the current environment, who assist with grocery shopping, deliveries, stocking the pantry’s shelves and calling clients to find out how they are doing.”
Throughout the years, JFS has consistently welcomed volunteers to help in the food pantry, handle agency mailings, serve as ambassadors at programs, events and more. The benefits are two-fold – valuable assistance for the agency and safely engaging community members while providing positive health and mental benefits by keeping volunteers active.
“AmeriCorps Seniors leverages the unique experience and leadership of older Americans, recognizing and activating a priceless asset in our communities,” said Atalaya Sergi, Director of AmeriCorps Seniors. “As we confront the evolving needs of each community, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is stepping up to the challenge with creativity and optimism. I’m proud that the RSVP grant will ensure a strong, bright future of national service in New Jersey.”
Today, AmeriCorps Seniors engages approximately 195,000 older adults in service at 29,800 locations across the nation and territories through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion, and RSVP programs.
For information on the volunteer application process and opportunities available, contact JFS’ RSVP Coordinator Mary DeMarco at 609-822-1108, ext. 512 or mdemarco@jfsatlantic.org. For information on JFS programs and services, call 609-822-1108, ext. 1.