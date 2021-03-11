Jewish Family Service awarded $5,000 grant from the Atlantic City Community Fund

MARGATE — The Atlantic City Community Fund (ACCF), a component fund of the Community Foundation of South Jersey, presented Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) with a $5,000 grant to support the agency’s Food Pantry and Counseling Services for children, individuals and families in Atlantic City. The ACCF previously provided JFS with a $2,000 grant last July.
“As the virus continues to affect our current economic environment, we are grateful for the partnership with the Community Foundation of South Jersey, who recognizes that the need for food and mental health services is paramount,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “In our community, 1 in 11 people are experiencing food insecurity and we’ve witnessed those statistics by the 80% increase in use of the JFS Food Pantry,” she added.
Each month, JFS has provided more than 180 individuals and families with non-perishable food and basic essentials. In addition, the agency accommodates over 50 Shop at Home members each week to receive door-to-door grocery delivery and since last March, JFS has delivered more than 3,400 meals to isolated seniors throughout Atlantic County, including Atlantic City, as part of the Kosher Meals on Wheels program.
In addition, JFS continues to provide in-person and tele-health counseling and therapy services for anxiety, depression, trauma, behavioral issues and more for all ages. With an office located on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City, residents can make an appointment at this convenient location. From March through December of last year, JFS provided over 5,760 tele-health sessions and this figure will most certainly rise based on the vast change in many people’s work and lifestyles.
“We are delighted to once again assist the mission of Jewish Family Service in Atlantic City by providing a grant for food pantry and counseling services,” said Ben Zeltner, ACCF Vice President/Secretary.
The Atlantic City Community Fund was established to strengthen the community for current and future generations. ACCF, a charitable fund held in trust at the Community Foundation of South Jersey, organizes and mobilizes the city's capacity and resources to advance causes identified by and for the residents of Atlantic City.
For more information on the JFS Food Pantry or Counseling Services, contact 609-822-1108, ext. 1 or visit JFSAtlantic.org.