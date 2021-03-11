Jewish Family Service awarded $5,000 grant from the Atlantic City Community Fund

MARGATE — The Atlantic City Community Fund (ACCF), a component fund of the Community Foundation of South Jersey, presented Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) with a $5,000 grant to support the agency’s Food Pantry and Counseling Services for children, individuals and families in Atlantic City. The ACCF previously provided JFS with a $2,000 grant last July.

“As the virus continues to affect our current economic environment, we are grateful for the partnership with the Community Foundation of South Jersey, who recognizes that the need for food and mental health services is paramount,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “In our community, 1 in 11 people are experiencing food insecurity and we’ve witnessed those statistics by the 80% increase in use of the JFS Food Pantry,” she added.

Each month, JFS has provided more than 180 individuals and families with non-perishable food and basic essentials. In addition, the agency accommodates over 50 Shop at Home members each week to receive door-to-door grocery delivery and since last March, JFS has delivered more than 3,400 meals to isolated seniors throughout Atlantic County, including Atlantic City, as part of the Kosher Meals on Wheels program.