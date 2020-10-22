Jewish Family Service annual Turkey Drive underway

A $20 gift card to a grocery store or monetary donation allows a family to purchase a turkey for the festivities.

“We want Thanksgiving to be a time when families can come together and enjoy a holiday meal. For many community residents, this year of uncertainty and unique circumstances has financially affected them, so we understand that it may be more difficult to put food on the table. At JFS, we are committed to providing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to those in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.

For more information about making a donation to the Turkey Drive, contact Vanessa Smith at 609.822.1108, x249 or via e-mail at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org . You may donate on-line at jfsatlantic.org or make a check payable to JFS, 607 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402.

For Immediate Release

For media inquiries, please contact Susan Kotzen at 609.822.1108, ext. 218 or e-mail skotzen@jfsatlantic.org

Jewish Family Service Annual Turkey Drive

Help Make Thanksgiving Special for Families in Need

Margate, NJ (October 13, 2020) – Throughout the year, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) serves as a community staple by providing thousands of individuals and families in need with nutritious food and basic essentials. Since mid-March, the JFS Food Pantry has experienced an 80 percent increase in requests and we anticipate the need will continue to grow.

With Thanksgiving approaching, and the unprecedented economic environment many people are experiencing, JFS also knows requests for holiday meals will be even bigger this year. Therefore, JFS is once again proud to host its annual Turkey Drive in order to provide individuals and families in need with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. While the holidays are typically a joyous time, some families may find it difficult to put a meal on the table. Last year, JFS was able to provide more than 500 meals to families in our community and this year, we anticipate to assist over 800 families.

There are three convenient ways, you, our community members, can assist JFS:

Donate a Complete Meal

For just $36, you can provide a family with a complete holiday meal. This includes a Turkey or Kosher Turkey with all of the holiday trimmings to feed a family of five.

Fill a Bag

Every meal provided by JFS is complete with a bag full of all of the trimmings including mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, macaroni & cheese, string beans, corn, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Donate a Gift Card

A $20 gift card to a grocery store or monetary donation allows a family to purchase a turkey for the festivities.

“We want Thanksgiving to be a time when families can come together and enjoy a holiday meal. For many community residents, this year of uncertainty and unique circumstances has financially affected them, so we understand that it may be more difficult to put food on the table. At JFS, we are committed to providing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to those in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.

For more information about making a donation to the Turkey Drive, contact Vanessa Smith at 609.822.1108, x249 or via e-mail at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org. You may donate on-line at jfsatlantic.org or make a check payable to JFS, 607 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402.

About Jewish Family Service

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) encourages strong families, thriving children, healthy adults, energized seniors and vital communities. With dozens of program areas, JFS specializes in counseling, mental health services, homeless programs, vocational services, adult and older adult services and also hosts an on-site food pantry. The agency impacts 8,000 lives throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties each year.

JFS’ mission is to motivate and empower people to realize their potential and enhance their quality of life. In keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of tikkun olam (healing the world), JFS provides services with integrity, compassion, respect and professionalism regardless of their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age or background.

For more information or to keep up-to-date with events and programs, visit JFS at jfsatlantic.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.