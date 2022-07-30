 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NEIGHBORS

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union collects kid-friendly food

  • 0
072822-cat-atl-jsfkidfoodphoto1.jpg

Pictured from left are Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union Social Action Committee members Garrett Garcia and Nancy Condran.

 Provided

With the cost of food skyrocketing, Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union and other area credit unions joined forces to hold a Kid-Friendly Food Drive during May and June. Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union collected 385 pounds of food that children would enjoy eating, like macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, and applesauce.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News