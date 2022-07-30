With the cost of food skyrocketing, Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union and other area credit unions joined forces to hold a Kid-Friendly Food Drive during May and June. Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union collected 385 pounds of food that children would enjoy eating, like macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, and applesauce.
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union collects kid-friendly food
- Erna Laielli Submitted
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new Community Farmers Market has opened in Atlantic County, the first-ever summerlong farmers market in Egg Harbor Tow…
SOMERS POINT — Everyone who attended the Down to Earth Garden Tour on June 25 enjoyed themselves.
MARGATE — Life has come full circle for technical director Joseph Lazarus with the new production of Fool Moon Theatre’s “Godspell.” Several y…
SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center says nurse Alexa Piplos, of Mays Landing, is its July Guardian Angel of the Month.
MAYS LANDING — Looking for free, fun experiences this summer that will also expand your knowledge? Join Atlantic Cape Community College for on…
GALLOWAY — Five Absegami High School students were among the more than 12,000 participants from across the United States and abroad who attend…
MARGATE — This year, the Jewish Family Service Annual Meeting provided an opportunity for staff, board members, volunteers and donors to come …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE