J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments, Inc. pledges support to Jewish Family Service

MARGATE — J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments, Inc. recently made a two-year pledge of $2,500 annually to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. As an agency builder donor, the funds will assure residents and clients in the community continue to receive services and programs that benefit their individual needs.

“We are delighted to welcome J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments, Inc. as an agency donor. Owner Jason Goldstein has been an ardent supporter of JFS including supporting the golf tournament, card party and cocktail party. In addition, Jason and his family, Jessica, Sam and Luke have been committed to assisting the agency’s pantry through food donations, community collections and volunteerism support,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.

With more than two decades in the funeral industry in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties, Goldstein serves as the proprietor of J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments, Inc. He has licenses as a funeral director and embalmer in three states – New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts – and is recognized as a certified funeral service practitioner.

A community advocate, Goldstein supports and is active in a host of organizations including Seashore Gardens Living Center, the Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center and The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at JFS, Steinberg noted in a press release. In addition, he serves on several boards of directors locally and within the funeral service industry including KAVOD – The Independent Jewish Funeral Chapels, the Funeral Service Advisory Board of Mercer County Community College, and the Matthews Aurora Children’s Foundation.

“I believe that it is important to be there for the community not just when they need me, but to be a contributing member during celebrations, events, volunteer opportunities, and civic responsibilities,” said Goldstein.

For information about JFS programs and services, visit jfsatlantic.org. For information on Agency Donor opportunities, contact Beth Joseph, senior director of Communications & Donor Relations at bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-7409. For more information on J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments, Inc., visit jsgfunerals.com or 609-927-2424.