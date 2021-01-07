It's Girl Scout cookie time

Linwood, NJ – The Girl Scout troops in the Inland & Island Service Unit are excited to start the 2021 Cookie Season on Thursday, January 14th. Sales have been extended this year and will run through Sunday, March 28th. The troops will be holding COVID safe cookie booths throughout their Service Unit area starting on Saturday, January 16th.

Lori Tomlin, Service Unit Manager and Cookie Manager, commented that Girl Scouts has developed many creative ideas for cookie sales this year along with safety guidelines. She continued noting that each Girl Scout selling cookies will have a QR code that customers can scan, order, and pay for their cookies online. The girls will arrange contactless delivery of the cookies. Italian Street Restaurant & Pizza in Somers Point has agreed to put flyers with the QR codes on their pizza boxes. Depending on how things go, the Service Unit is looking into doing a drive-thru cookie sale.