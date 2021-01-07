 Skip to main content
It's Girl Scout cookie time
: Jennifer Freeman

Service Unit Manager

Inland & Island Service Unit #101

Girl Scouts of Central & Southern NJ

Inlandisland101@gmail.com

2021 Cookie Season Begins January 14th

Linwood, NJ – The Girl Scout troops in the Inland & Island Service Unit are excited to start the 2021 Cookie Season on Thursday, January 14th. Sales have been extended this year and will run through Sunday, March 28th. The troops will be holding COVID safe cookie booths throughout their Service Unit area starting on Saturday, January 16th.

Lori Tomlin, Service Unit Manager and Cookie Manager, commented that Girl Scouts has developed many creative ideas for cookie sales this year along with safety guidelines. She continued noting that each Girl Scout selling cookies will have a QR code that customers can scan, order, and pay for their cookies online. The girls will arrange contactless delivery of the cookies. Italian Street Restaurant & Pizza in Somers Point has agreed to put flyers with the QR codes on their pizza boxes. Depending on how things go, the Service Unit is looking into doing a drive-thru cookie sale.

Finding a cookie booth is much easier this year. Simply go to www.gscsnj.org, click the cookie finder button, and enter your zip code. A list of cookie booths happening will be generated.

The following businesses have kindly agreed to let the Girl Scout troops of the Inland & Island Service Unit to hold cookie booths at their locations. The troops will be outside, in front of the businesses.

Somers Point

Manco & Manco Pizza

Santori's Produce

Italian Street Restaurant & Pizza

Linwood

Linwood Gulf

Northfield

Tilton Market

BF Mazzeo

Ronnie's Garden Center

Margate

Casel’s Marketplace

Atlantic City

Bass Pro Shop

The Girl Scouts in the Inland & Island Service Unit offer 8 flavors including a NEW flavor, Toast-Yay. Toast-Yay is replacing Thanks-A-Lot and is a French Toast inspired cookie dipped in icing. Long time favorites are still available, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Caramel deLites, S’mores, Shortbread, and Lemonades.

The Inland & Island Service Unit encompasses Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Margate, Ventnor, and Atlantic City. If you have any questions, please email the service unit at inlandisland101@gmail.com.

