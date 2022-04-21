History Notes

EHT Community Garden

The EHT Community Teaching Garden is growing each year. It was dedicated in 2015 to Catawba volunteer and local nurseryman Jeff Wood.

This year there are new Eagle Scout projects to enjoy and a few vacant raised beds available for any interested gardener or organization.

It is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. behind the historical society museum. Please call or email if you’re interested in a raised bed or memory brick for the brick walkway. Call Lynn at 609-335-3313 or email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com

Upcoming events

On May 12 at 6 p.m., the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will have a recognition dinner held at the Crab Trap Restaurant in Somers Point. Guest speaker will be Nor’Easter Nick. Lots of great raffle prizes will be given all during the dinner! Anyone interested please call Lisa Press at 609-646-9633 for more information.

The EHT Historical Society Museum is open 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment at 6647 West Jersey Ave. For more information, email EHT.GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com, or the group’s Facebook page.