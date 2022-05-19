History notes

This photo, dated October 10, 1926, was donated by Helen Willetts Mason. In the back is Sunday school teacher Archie Somerville Scull.
The group was made up of boys from area churches. They are standing by the Asbury Church in the English Creek section of the township. The only boys identified are Joe Thompson and “Bing” Willetts in the back row. Please notify the GEHTHS museum if you have information on any of the others.
