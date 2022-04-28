 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

“Progress of construction of the modern high-level bridge being built by the New Jersey Highway Authority to carry the Garden State Parkway over the Mullica River in Galloway Township, Atlantic County, is shown in this view from the south bank of the river. The huge cofferdams in the center are filled with concrete to form a foundation for the bridge piers. The giant crane at the right scoops sand and stone from the adjoining barge into the concrete mixer in front of the crane and barge. From there it is conveyed into the cofferdams. The existing low-level drawbridge is seen at the left of the site of the new crossing.”

(From an Atlantic City Press article, 1953)

The Galloway Township Historical Society’s museum will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

