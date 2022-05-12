Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
On Oct. 6, 1778, the privateer port of Chestnut Neck was destroyed by the British navy in order to wipe out that “nest of rebel pirates,” which had been causing a lot of problems for King George. Chestnut Neck had become the port of entry for arms and prize ships taken to support the rebel army. At the time of the attack, there were 10 British ships in port that had been captured by the American privateers. All were set on fire so as to not become an asset to the rebels. The hulls of some of these ships still exist, and Stockton Marine Science students have photographed them using side scan sonar technology. This anchor, recovered from one of these shipwrecks, has been stabilized and now has a permanent home at the Stockton Marine Field Station.
