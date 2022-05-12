Historic Galloway

On Oct. 6, 1778, the privateer port of Chestnut Neck was destroyed by the British navy in order to wipe out that “nest of rebel pirates,” which had been causing a lot of problems for King George. Chestnut Neck had become the port of entry for arms and prize ships taken to support the rebel army. At the time of the attack, there were 10 British ships in port that had been captured by the American privateers. All were set on fire so as to not become an asset to the rebels. The hulls of some of these ships still exist, and Stockton Marine Science students have photographed them using side scan sonar technology. This anchor, recovered from one of these shipwrecks, has been stabilized and now has a permanent home at the Stockton Marine Field Station.