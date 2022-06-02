 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Picture postcards were very common at the turn of the last century. Often these cards showed local scenes or images of family. This postcard is shown in its original condition. The horse is in full protective gear to ward off biting insects. Mosquitoes and flies were not only bothersome, they also carried diseases that killed horses back then. Telephone lines suggest the photo was taken after 1904. The little barefoot boy is pushing what is a toy plow, and his overalls are two sizes too small! There are fruit trees on the left and the fence of a front yard on the right and plowed fields all around — typical for most of Cologne Avenue, then as well as now.

