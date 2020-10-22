Historic Galloway: Pinehurst

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Talk about a "hard sell"! Those of our readers who live in the Pinehurst section know that most of the predictions made in this circa 1900 ad never came to pass. For the first half of the 20th century Pinehurst was sparsely populated, mostly by vacation homes. Residential development didn't start in earnest until the 1970's.

Our museum is open Saturdays from 11 am until 2 pm. There is a limit of six visitors in the museum at one time, and we all will be wearing masks.