High Holiday Food Drive collects more than 100 bags of food for JFS pantry
High Holiday Food Drive collects more than 100 bags of food for JFS pantry

100721-cat-cdb-fooddrive

Jewish Family Service Child & Family Supervisor Kyle Lee helped unload the agency’s van with food donated by Congregation Beth Israel. The non-perishable food will be sorted and stocked in the pantry to assist individuals and families in need in the community. More than 100 bags were donated as part of the annual High Holiday collection from Beth El Synagogue, Shirat Hayam, and Temple Beth Shalom as well as community members.

 Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, provided

MARGATE — As the elevated need for food continues in our region, members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam and Temple Beth Shalom, as well as community individuals, hosted a High Holiday collection to support Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. The agency received more than 100 bags of food which will help stock the pantry’s shelves to help individuals and families in the community.

“With generous donations from our community, we were able to collect hearty and nutritious food,” said Vanessa Smith, JFS Volunteer Services supervisor. “We firmly believe that no child or family should go hungry and these donations will go directly to residents in need,” she added.

The participating synagogues and community members graciously donated many of JFS’ top necessities including peanut butter, jelly, hearty soups, canned tuna, cereal, rice, pasta, vegetables, and macaroni & cheese as well as can openers.

“In August, JFS tripled the size of its pantry and added fresh fruits, vegetables, and proteins as a testament to the growing demand needed from many of our neighbors. Throughout the years, the JFS pantry has evolved into a well-known and vital resource for individuals and families. With the generosity of community members, especially during the High Holiday, we can continue to serve thousands of families each year,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.

As we embark on the upcoming months, JFS is certain to receive an increase in requests for Thanksgiving meals. Throughout the fall, JFS will collect monetary donations as well as bags of essential holiday food items to provide to local families. A $36 donation to JFS allows the agency to purchase a turkey and trimmings for a family’s holiday dinner. Bags can also be donated with non-perishable items including macaroni & cheese, yams, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, string beans, and corn.

Turkey Drive donations can be mailed to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402 or made online at jfsatlantic.org. Non-perishable food donations can be delivered to JFS. Should you have questions regarding the JFS Food Pantry, contact Vanessa Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or Mary DeMarco at mdemarco@jfsatlantic.org.

