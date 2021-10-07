High Holiday Food Drive collects more than 100 bags of food for JFS pantry

MARGATE — As the elevated need for food continues in our region, members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam and Temple Beth Shalom, as well as community individuals, hosted a High Holiday collection to support Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. The agency received more than 100 bags of food which will help stock the pantry’s shelves to help individuals and families in the community.

“With generous donations from our community, we were able to collect hearty and nutritious food,” said Vanessa Smith, JFS Volunteer Services supervisor. “We firmly believe that no child or family should go hungry and these donations will go directly to residents in need,” she added.

The participating synagogues and community members graciously donated many of JFS’ top necessities including peanut butter, jelly, hearty soups, canned tuna, cereal, rice, pasta, vegetables, and macaroni & cheese as well as can openers.