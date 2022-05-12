Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund announces 2022 recipients

LONGPORT — The Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund selected 11 students to receive a total of $25,000 in awards.

The total is the largest amount in the fund’s history. Award money is funded by contributions from Longport year-round and seasonal homeowners. Winners are selected from applications that highlight academic achievement, extracurricular activities, work record and community volunteering.

The awards will go toward tuition for the 2022 fall semester.

Award winners will be presented at the June 1 Longport Commission meeting.

The recipients in 2022 are as follows:

Pacifico Agnellini – attends the University of South Carolina studying business, finance and entrepreneurship. He has worked as a Margate lifeguard and started his own business providing trash/recycling bin and miscellaneous services.

Jeremy Albergo – will attend Rutgers University in the fall and study political science and is interested in working for the State Department or in law. He has worked at Margate True Value Home Center, volunteered for local cleanups, and surfed with local teams.

Eva Engel – will attend the University of Tampa and plans to study art and psychology for a career in art therapy. She has volunteered with several nonprofits in the U.S., Costa Rica and Peru.

Sophia Gresham – attends Rowan University and looks forward to teaching health and physical education. She participates in Rowan’s track and field teams, and has been a camp counselor and coach.

Luke Kramer – attends Boston University and is studying health science and plans to work in the health care field. He participates in track, and has worked as a lifeguard and as a volunteer at Shore Medical Center.

Alanna Larson – is completing her first year at Widener Law School, and will study intellectual property law. She has been a legal intern and paralegal and has worked at local restaurants and local charities.

Tyler Lawler – will begin college at the University of South Carolina in the fall. He plans to study engineering and business. He’s been active with soccer, lacrosse and surf teams. He’s worked in local restaurants.

Tai Schiavo – is finishing his first year at the Berklee School of Music studying film, music and film scoring. He has extensive experience as a musician.

Birdie Stewart – is a student at the College of Charleston and is studying marketing and computer science. She has participated in cross country, track and tennis, and has worked in recreation and counseling.

Kai Tripician – is a student at Wesleyan University. He is taking a range of liberal arts classes and may pursue a career in the environmental field. He teaches sign language and recently lectured in Longport on the topic of birding.

Nicholas Volpe – will attend the University of South Carolina. He plans to study biology and become a medical doctor. He’s been active in lacrosse, soccer and class council.

Applications for scholarships from the fund are open to Longport resident students graduating high school or currently in college or graduate school. This is the fund’s 15th year of operation. It has continued to grow over the years and has thus far awarded a total of over $150,000.

Contributions to the fund may be made at any time through its website, longportscholarshipfund.com, or by check payable to the Longport Scholarship Fund sent c/o Lynn Baumgardner, Treasurer, Longport Scholarship Fund, 3210 Atlantic Ave., Longport, NJ 08403.