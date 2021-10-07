Guest performers announced for Cantor Menaker installation

Cantor Jacqueline Menaker will be installed as Reform Spiritual Leader of synagogue Shirat Hayam, Ventnor, on Sunday, Oct. 10. Cantor Barbara Ostfeld will officiate at the installation ceremony.

Cantor Ostfeld, ordained in 1975, holds a unique place in Jewish history. She is the first female cantor in over 2,000 years of rabbinic Jewish history. She served as a pulpit cantor, then as placement director of the American Conference of Cantors. The cantor is also a mental health advocate and author of numerous essays and her memoir, “Catbird: The Ballad of Barbi Prim.”

As part of the celebratory event, special guests will entertain the gathering. The music will be provided by four musicians: pianist Dave Gross, cellist Dr. George Atanasiu, violinist Lenuta Ciulei, and entertainer Carol Stein.

Dave Gross, pianist, performed as a conductor, pianist, arranger and composer for the past 40 years. He has worked with many prominent celebrities, among them Englebert Humperdink, Pavarotti, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, and many more. If prodded, he has tales to tell!