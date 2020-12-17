Greg Rosenblit named JFS senior director of human resources at Jewish Family Service

MARGATE — Greg Rosenblit has joined Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties as the senior director of human resources. In this position at the nonprofit agency, Rosenblit is responsible for navigating an employee-centered, performance-oriented culture for the staff. He manages recruitment, employee relations, compensation and benefits as well as training and development for the organization.

“The JFS board and staff are pleased to have Greg join our team. His human resources-centric expertise, coupled with his career background, will complement our hard-working staff,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer.

With nearly a decade of human resources experience in manufacturing, corporate and retail industries, Rosenblit most recently served as human resources manager for AJM Packaging Co. His diverse HR expertise includes employee engagement, project management, analytical reporting and compliance.

“I am thrilled to bring my experience to Jewish Family Service. The agency’s commitment to the community is tantamount to its dedication to employees. I look forward to playing an active role in the organization’s continued success by recruiting, retaining and developing a diverse and sustainable workforce to positively influence the communities we serve,” Rosenblit said.

A graduate of Rutgers University, Rosenblit earned a bachelor of science degree in human resource management. In addition, he is pursuing a professionals in human resources hju certification.