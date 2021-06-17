Give Dad what he really wants for Father’s Day — an adventure

MARGATE — Father’s Day is Sunday June 20 and the very last thing dad wants this year is another tie, a gift card or a shiny set of socket wrenches.
After the year we have all been through, it is time to enjoy being together and enjoying not being stuck in the house. Be original and give dad what he really wants, an adventure where he can enjoy some of the very best things living at the shore has to offer. And better yet, make that adventure close to home.
Ray Scott’s Dock on Amherst Avenue in Margate is a one-stop shop that has all the makings of a great day on the water. Crabbing, fishing, kayaking or just cruising the back bay, take your choice, it’s as simple as walking into Scott’s Dock and asking them to hook you up whether you are a sage veteran of the back bay or making your very first trip.
Scott’s Dock is a reminder of a simpler time. In the same location since 1958, hustle and bustle are left at the front door. There are fishing poles of every variety on the wall and the ceiling with nets, knives, lines and lures wherever you look. Fresh minnows are swimming in the stationary tub and rescued baby diamond back turtles are next to them awaiting a release back into the marsh.
Now comes the dilemma for dad; crabbing or fishing? If he wants to go crabbing, he can buy a crab trap that is hand made by a fisherman and craftsman in Richland.
“I am trying to have everything in my shop American-made. Much of it is made locally like Jersey Jeffs rigs and lines. I have others made and packed up by a brother and sister here in Atlantic County and rigs made in Egg Harbor Township,” said Robin Scott. “I am a small local merchant, and I want to support other small local merchants in whatever way I can.”
Scott’s Dock is the only bait and tackle shop and boat rental on the back bay. While dad might want to pick up some bait and try his luck fishing from the beach or a jetty, he can also rent a boat.
Available for rental are kayaks along with eight pontoon boats that can carry up to eight people or 1,000 lbs. The pontoon boat can be rented by anyone as long as they have a valid drivers license.
If dad just wants to relax and let someone else do the driving, the pontoon boat trip can include a captain. Scott said all of her captains have earned their captain’s license and also know all the hot spots for flounder, blue fish, king fish and crabs.
“We can almost guarantee dinner when they get off the boat,” said Scott, who added that her team will make sure it is fun experience on the water for everyone.
All the fish caught will be cleaned and ready to cook by the time they are ready to head home after their day on the bay. There is also a 23-foot charter boat available to rent that has a captain, 17-foot Carolina Skiffs and the newest addition, the Cruisin’ Tiki boat.
Literally, a floating tiki bar constructed on a hexagonal deck, the boat will accommodate six passengers and the captain. Complete with a bluetooth-compatible sound system, guests are invited to bring their own play list and the captain will be able to blast it through the speakers.
Guests are also invited to bring their beverages and snacks of choice as it is a floating BYOB. They do provide ice, water and very stable cup holders on the bar. The Cruisin’ Tiki makes 42 trips weekly including the “mimosa in the morning” cruise at 8:30 or 10:15 a.m. or the “skip the beach” cruise at noon and 2:30 p.m. or the “sunset cruise” pushing off at 5 or 7:30 p.m.
So, while you peruse what to get dad ahead of Father’s Day, skip those boring old presents that get tucked in the drawer and take advantage of living at the Jersey Shore by giving dad a real adventure. Whether it is new fishing gear or a full-fledged day out on the water, he is going to love it.
Ray Scott’s Dock is located at 9211 Amherst Ave. in Margate. For more information, call 609-822-6819 or find them on Facebook.