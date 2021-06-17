Give Dad what he really wants for Father’s Day — an adventure

“I am trying to have everything in my shop American-made. Much of it is made locally like Jersey Jeffs rigs and lines. I have others made and packed up by a brother and sister here in Atlantic County and rigs made in Egg Harbor Township,” said Robin Scott. “I am a small local merchant, and I want to support other small local merchants in whatever way I can.”

Scott’s Dock is the only bait and tackle shop and boat rental on the back bay. While dad might want to pick up some bait and try his luck fishing from the beach or a jetty, he can also rent a boat.

Available for rental are kayaks along with eight pontoon boats that can carry up to eight people or 1,000 lbs. The pontoon boat can be rented by anyone as long as they have a valid drivers license.

If dad just wants to relax and let someone else do the driving, the pontoon boat trip can include a captain. Scott said all of her captains have earned their captain’s license and also know all the hot spots for flounder, blue fish, king fish and crabs.

“We can almost guarantee dinner when they get off the boat,” said Scott, who added that her team will make sure it is fun experience on the water for everyone.