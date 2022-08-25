 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

End of the Season Clean Your Cupboards Summer Residents Can Donate Remaining Food Surplus to JFS

  • 0

MARGATE — In shore communities, the end of the summer season occurs just beyond Labor Day when summer residents and visitors dip their toe in the ocean one more time, purchase a few souvenirs and clean out their cupboards. For those individuals and families who have a surplus of non-perishable foods, basic essentials and baby products and prefer not to lug them back home, then Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is the place for you.

At JFS, we accept canned and boxed goods — peanut butter, jelly, cereal, tuna, soups, snacks and more — so we can continue to keep the pantry shelves stocked. For your convenience, you may drop-off food 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at the JFS Pantry, located at 607 North Jerome Ave. 

In 2021, JFS distributed more than 100,000 pounds of food which fed more than 7,335 people, including 2,487 children and 25 Holocaust survivors. With its expanded pantry, JFS continues to provide those in need with non-perishable foods as well as fresh fruits and vegetables, poultry, meats, frozen products and more.

People are also reading…

“JFS is committed to helping fight food insecurity by providing nutritious, healthy food options to residents in need. By emptying your cupboards at summer’s end and donating to the agency, JFS can continue to meet the increased demand that continues today,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer.

For more information on the JFS Food Pantry or volunteer opportunities, contact Vanessa Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or Mary DeMarco at mdemarco@jfsatlantic.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virtual NAMI family support group

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering the option for those who cannot meet in person a Zoom Family Support Group the fourth Wedn…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News