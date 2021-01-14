EHTPAL of Atlantic County offers 20 days of free childcare

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League, which is transitioning to the Police Activities League of Atlantic County, has partnered with the Rutgers Childcare Network to provide much-needed free childcare assistance for 20 days to residents of South Jersey who qualify.
The 501( c )3 organization offers a sprawling 100-acre campus that has multiple indoor and outdoor facilities and offers child care assistance on a part-time or full-time basis.
All eligibility requirements are listed at EHTPAL.org and COVID-19 prevention measures are strictly enforced.
“We know times are tough right now and the Police Activities League recognizes that 20 days of free child care can help get some families where they need to be financially in order to move forward. After 31 years in the community, we’ve seen our share of ups and downs too. If we can pass along assistance to our parents and teachers, we are happy to do so,” said the organization’s executive director, retired Capt. Hector Tavarez.
The 20 days of free childcare can be used toward tuition costs associated with Little Pal’s Preschool or their newest program, Out of School' learning, which targets elementary school age children who are in a limited in-person school schedule or in school virtually. The program, as part of Buddy’s Adventure Camp' also includes virtual “buddies'' to help with homework. Because, as their motto reads, “Every Kid Needs a Pal.”
The Police Activities League is a one of a kind organization that offers various educational and athletic opportunities for kids of all ages, fostering creativity and encouraging positive relations between police, youth and the community. The programs include but are not limited to:
• Little PAL’s Preschool, serving infants to 5 years old with before and after care for grades kindergarten through fourth. It accepts Rutgers’s Southern Regional Child Care Resource.
• Ready to Ride OHV Park, a 35-acre facility, the location of the PAL'S home office, 8 miles of dirt bike, ATV and go-kart trails, nature trails, Shop with a Cop, Big PAL’s before and after care for grades fifth through eighth, STEM workshops, the PAL'S world ranked competitive robotics’ teams known as the Enforcers, laser tag, VR and video game room, and a series of summer camps that include traditional camp, STEM, Farm and Extreme Trips and Activities Camps.
• Buddy's Farm, horse sanctuary and community farm, a 60 acre working farm with horses, goats, chickens ducks and community garden. The farm is home to Summer Camp on the Farm.
• Buddy's Adventure Zone: the STEM and camp building is complete. 14,000 square feet of new space will provide the much needed expansion room for the world caliber Seaperch and First Tech Challenge teams, as well as year-round STEM classes.
PAL LOCATIONS:
• Little PAL’s Preschool — 2594 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township
• Buddy's Adventure Zone — 2542 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township
• Ready to Ride (Main Office) — 2590 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township
• Horse Sanctuary and Community Farm — 220 Leap St., Egg Harbor Township
• EHTPAL Summer Camp - 2590 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township
• EHTPAL Summer Camp @ Galloway — 636 S New York Road, Galloway Township