Students from the EHT Eagle Academy in Bargaintown donated their time laying weed fabric and wood chips between the raised beds at the Egg Harbor Township Community Garden. Hell Fighters Tree Service donated the wood chips for the garden. A great example of EHT Pride!
Egg Harbor Township Pride
