 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Egg Harbor Township Pride

  • 0

Students from the EHT Eagle Academy in Bargaintown donated their time laying weed fabric and wood chips between the raised beds at the Egg Harbor Township Community Garden. Hell Fighters Tree Service donated the wood chips for the garden. A great example of EHT Pride!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News