Egg Harbor City plans Arbor Day Celebration

EGG HARBOR CITY — SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, is planning an Arbor Day Celebration for 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Lincoln Park located at Route 30 and Buffalo Avenue.

The celebration commemorates Arbor Day, which encourages Americans to plant trees and focus on the environment. The Arbor Day Foundation is celebrating 50 years of planting trees that provide shade, clean the air, filter storm water and provide a habitat for wildlife.

The celebration includes the unveiling of signage identifying 16 different tree species growing in Lincoln Park. The tree identification project was funded through the support of Atlantic City Electric, an Exelon company, through its grant administrator Sustainable Jersey.

Participants will be able to tour the park and learn about the trees before selecting a species to plant on their own properties. Horticulture Program Associate Belinda Chester of Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Atlantic County will conduct a talk about the benefits of planting native trees and plants and avoiding invasive species.

Summer sweet Native Plants, Earth First Native Plant Nursery and Fair acres Organic Produce will sell native plants and vegetables. SustainableEHC will share information about how to obtain a street tree for the city’s fall tree planting campaign, and the Egg Harbor City Garden Club will share information about upcoming gardening projects. Grubbin’ Gringos food truck will also be onsite during the event.

Arbor Day would not be complete without a tree planting but due to current drought conditions, SustainableEHC will postpone planting a tree in the park until the fall planting season.

For more information, see sustainableehc.org or call 609-457-2514.