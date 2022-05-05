Egg Harbor City lake improvement projects part of May 7 community cleanup

EGG HARBOR CITY – Friends of City Lake Park, in cooperation with SustainableEHC and the City of Egg Harbor, is preparing to make some major improvements to the trails around City Lake Park.

The group will clean up the nature trail adjacent to the campground during the city’s annual Community Cleanup Day, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, when hundreds of city residents, community groups and Cedar Creek High School students pitch-in to pick up trash and debris throughout the city.

Under the leadership of resident Michael Sheridan, the friends plan to continue trail cleanups and make improvements that will surely be noticed by campers and families who frequent the lake. SustainableEHC is partnering with Friends of City Lake Park and plans to seek grant funding to support the effort.

The group plans to install trail markers and interpretive signage along the trails, restore native vegetation destroyed by ATV users, and build partnerships with local schools and Stockton University to study and restore sections of the forest. Volunteers are needed to complete the project.

Anyone who wants to be part of the trail cleanup on May 7 can register online at signupgenius.com or email michaelasheridan3rd@gmail.com. More information is available at the Friends of City Lake Park Facebook page.

ABOUT EHC COMMUNITY CLEANUP DAY

Residents and community groups who wish to cleanup in their own neighborhoods or other city parks and playgrounds, can register their location by contacting Mayor Lisa Jiampetti at 609-965-0081.

Participants can pick up grabbers, gloves, bags, and a free neon yellow ACUA T-shirt between 8-8:30 a.m. at the Egg Harbor City Volunteer Fire Department, 631 Philadelphia Ave.

Collected items must be bagged and set along the roadside for pickup by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.

All participants are invited to the Lake Pavilion at 11 a.m. for a community barbeque and cash prize drawings. Certificates for 6 hours of community service will be available.