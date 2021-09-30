Downbeach welcomes Wounded Warrior

LONGPORT — It was a hero’s welcome Wednesday, Sept. 22, for U.S. Army Major Todd Barrios and his wife Mari, the guests of honor for the 10th annual Wounded Warrior Week organized by the Longport American Legion Post 469. Here from Crestview, Florida, the couple was surprised with a parade in their honor that began at Ventnor Plaza and ended at Borough Hall in Longport.

Escorted by the American Legion Riders, fire trucks and emergency vehicles from all three Downbeach communities, a white convertible limo awaited the couple when they arrived in Ventnor. The parade was a complete surprise to Maj. Barrios and his wife as were the scores of people who lined the parade route waving flags and homemade signs. From toddlers to seniors, the message thanking this wounded warrior for his service and welcoming the couple was loud and clear. Legion Post Commander, Larry Pacentrilli said, “I hope the parade will be a fitting conduit for people to say thank you to our wounded warrior for what he has done for all of us. What they see along the way, all the flags and all the people, we hope that is a wonderful memory they take with them to last a lifetime.” It went off without a hitch and the Barrios were all smiles, waving from atop their limo.