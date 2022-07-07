 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Down to Earth Garden Tour in Somers Point

  • 0

SOMERS POINT — Everyone who attended the Down to Earth Garden Tour on June 25 enjoyed themselves.

The Green Thumb Garden Club would like to thank you all for supporting our event. Profits from the event will continue to allow the club to plant and maintain our projects in the coming year.

We’re already looking forward to next year’s 2023 Pride in the Point Garden Contest. Thanks also to SNJ Today online, The Press of Atlantic City, The Current, Joe Martucci, At The Shore, Shore Local magazine, Mainland Living and the Ocean City Sentinel for promoting our event.

For more information about the club, call Heidi at 609-703-9170.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Somers Point Garden Tour June 25

SOMERS POINT — The Down to Earth Garden Tour, sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on…

6th Annual Art in the Park

SOMERS POINT — We’re back! The Somers Point Arts Commission is presenting Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 25 at JF Kennedy Park…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News