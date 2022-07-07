Down to Earth Garden Tour in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — Everyone who attended the Down to Earth Garden Tour on June 25 enjoyed themselves.

The Green Thumb Garden Club would like to thank you all for supporting our event. Profits from the event will continue to allow the club to plant and maintain our projects in the coming year.

We’re already looking forward to next year’s 2023 Pride in the Point Garden Contest. Thanks also to SNJ Today online, The Press of Atlantic City, The Current, Joe Martucci, At The Shore, Shore Local magazine, Mainland Living and the Ocean City Sentinel for promoting our event.

For more information about the club, call Heidi at 609-703-9170.