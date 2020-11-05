 Skip to main content
Diabetes self-management education and support program planned
MARGATE — Those who are affected by diabetes or other health-related conditions can join a free six-week diabetes self-management education and support program provided by the Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life.

Every Wednesday Nov. 4 through Dec. 16, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., participants will take part in a virtual zoom workshop to gain knowledge, skills and confidence to lead a healthier life. Attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more. A hallmark of the program is that participants learn from one another. 

The evidence-based workshop was developed by the Stanford University Patient Education Research Center and licensed by the state of New Jersey. Participants will receive a book, "Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions," to help manage diabetes within the context of their lifestyle.

For more information or to register for the program, contact Maggie Weaver, RN, at 609-350-8937 or mweaver@jfsatlantic.org.

