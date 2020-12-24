 Skip to main content
Chabad Hanukkah celebration includes some extra fire
VENTNOR — On Sunday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m., Chabad at the Shore held its Hanukkah celebration.

The traditional menorah lighting ceremony by Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport was held. It was followed by Douglas Stafford of Bad Idea Entertainment with a fire juggling act.

Participants were treated to doughnuts and latkes, as well as music performed by our children’s choir.

Participants and speakers included U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Mayor Beth Holtzman,

The event was held at the Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave.

