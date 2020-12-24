Chabad Hanukkah celebration includes some extra fire

On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew addressses the crowd.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. Douglas Stafford of Bad Idea Entertainment wows the crowd with an act of him breathing fire into the cool night air.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport addressing the crowd.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. (l-r) Kennedy Bittner, 7, and Leni Levchuk, 7, from Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City, sing with their classmates.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. (3rd from right) Ocean City resident Leni Levchuk, 7, watches Douglas Stafford of Bad Idea Entertainment with bated breath as he juggles with fire.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. (l-r) Jackie Reinberg and Emily Christian, both Ventnor residents.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. (l-r) Alan Neibart, Ginger Chiodo, Victor Pearlman, and Adrienne Pearlman, all Ventnor residents.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. (l-r) Mike and Dalton Rosenstein, 3, both Ventnor residents.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. (l-r) Jordyn Levchuk, 6 from Ocean City, Kennedy Bittner, 7 from Egg Harbor Township , and Leni Levchuk, 7 from Ocean City.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport addressing the crowd.
On Dec. 13 2020, in Ventnor, the annual lighting of the Menorah was held at Chabad at the Shore. Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport and Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman light the flame to add to the Menorah .
SUBMITTED BY Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport
Chabad at the Shore
VENTNOR — On Sunday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m., Chabad at the Shore held its Hanukkah celebration.
The traditional menorah lighting ceremony by Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport was held. It was followed by Douglas Stafford of Bad Idea Entertainment with a fire juggling act.
Participants were treated to doughnuts and latkes, as well as music performed by our children’s choir.
Participants and speakers included U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Mayor Beth Holtzman,
The event was held at the Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave.
