Chabad at the Shore to hold Grand Menorah Lighting and Fire Juggling Show

VENTNOR — On Sunday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m., Chabad at the Shore will hold a communitywide Hanukkah celebration.

Putting a new spin on the Hanukkah theme of illuminating the world, we will combine a Fire Juggling Show with our annual Grand Menorah Lighting.

At this free event, participants also will enjoy doughnuts and latkes, as well as music performed by our children’s choir.

Ventnor Mayor Holtzman, police Chief Doug Biagi, Fire Chief Michael Cahill are expected to be in attendance along with some of Ventnor’s finest police officers and firefighters.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

The event will be held at Chabad Chai Center, 6605 Atlantic Ave.

For more information please visit www.chabadac.com or call 609-822-8500