CASA announces $100K fundraising challenge git to raise funds

SOMERS POINT — An anonymous donor has made a $100,000 challenge gift to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden counties. From August 2022 through June 2023, with a minimum pledge of $2,500 per year for five years, the CASA for Children Challenge Gift will match the first-year pledge up to $10,000 per year. The challenge gift was made with the goal of raising $500,000 of additional money in five-year pledges to help recruit, train and coach community volunteers who advocate for children living in foster care in Atlantic, Cape May, and Camden counties.

“We are thankful to this donor for investing in CASA’s sustainability so we can continue our work. This donor truly understands how vital it is for a child living in foster care to have a CASA volunteer guiding and supporting them as they navigate the many obstacles that they face in their lives. Providing advocacy for children living in foster care is a community effort, and this donor is hoping our community will rise to the challenge,” said CASA Director of Development Terry Norton-Wright.

Find out more about the work of CASA volunteers by following CASA on social media @CASA4Children, or visiting CASAACC.org.