Beth Judah-Emeth Shalom Bayside Bash set for Aug. 8
Beth Judah-Emeth Shalom Bayside Bash set for Aug. 8

VENTNOR —The Bayside Bash, which celebrates the five-year anniversary of the Beth Judah-Emeth Shalom merger, is set for Aug. 8, with a rain date of Aug. 15, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Shirat Hayam in Ventnor. The event is open to everyone. Nestled between the ocean and the bay in Ventnor, Shirat Hayam, blends two congregations with two distinctive personalities – one Conservative and one Reform – now worshiping under one roof. Other aspects of the synagogue, such as programs, events, social action, learning and socializing are shared by everyone.

Entertainment schedule:3-3:40 p.m. — Children’s talent program

3:45-4:40 p.m. — Wetlands Institute programs, including the Traveling Turtles and Sea Creatures Amazing Features

4:45-5:30 p.m. — Rebecca Schoffer, singer and songwriter

5:30-7:30 p.m. — The B’nai Shalom Band led by Rabbi Jeff Schnitzer

Children’s activities:Inflatable slide (ages 1-8, accompanied by an adult)

Kids’ arts and crafts

GaGa Tournament, 5 to 7 p.m., (ages 8-14 years, sign-ups at the information table)

Food menu:Hot dogs

Hamburgers

Chicken legs

Falafel

Free admission, parking, vendors, community information, tours

The Bash on Aug. 8 is part of a summer-long celebration. The popular “Devotion by the Ocean” will return to the beach at Newport Avenue in Ventnor at 6 p.m. on July 23, 30 and Aug. 13, 20. This Kabbalat Shabbat service provides inspiration through music and prayer, and everyone is invited to attend with participation by Conservative clergy Rabbi Jonathan Kremer and Cantor Harvey Wolbransky, and Reform Spiritual Leader Jacqueline Menaker.

For more information, contact Jay Podolsky at 609-822-7116, ext 101.

