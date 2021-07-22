Beth Judah-Emeth Shalom Bayside Bash set for Aug. 8

VENTNOR —The Bayside Bash, which celebrates the five-year anniversary of the Beth Judah-Emeth Shalom merger, is set for Aug. 8, with a rain date of Aug. 15, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Shirat Hayam in Ventnor. The event is open to everyone. Nestled between the ocean and the bay in Ventnor, Shirat Hayam, blends two congregations with two distinctive personalities – one Conservative and one Reform – now worshiping under one roof. Other aspects of the synagogue, such as programs, events, social action, learning and socializing are shared by everyone.