Beth Israel to host beach services in Margate

NORTHFIELD – Cool ocean breezes and the sounds of sea gulls will form the backdrop for two special Shabbat services this summer. Beth Israel of Northfield will hold Friday night worship services on the Huntington Avenue beach in Margate at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 23 and Friday, Aug. 13.

Bring your own beach chair, come in your flip-flops and dip your toes in the sand as you chant the familiar Shabbat melodies led by Rabbi David M. Weis and Cantor Larisa Averbakh. The community is welcome.

The beach service is an annual tradition at Beth Israel, which was the first area congregation to offer a service at the beach. The Huntington Avenue beach is located behind the Margate Library.

In the event of inclement weather, services will be held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.