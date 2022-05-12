Beth Israel students enjoy Blessing Bee

NORTHFIELD — Beth Israel students showed off their knowledge at a Blessing Bee at Sunday School on May 1. Students in second to fifth grades recited blessings over the challah, grape juice, fruit, vegetables and a sweet treat. They also discussed the reason why we say blessings, and examined the meaning of the words in the prayers.
Beth Israel Religious School concluded for the year on Sunday, May 8.
The largest Reform congregation in the area, Beth Israel is a warm and welcoming home to generations of families who play a vital and integral part in synagogue life. Accommodating to all types of modern Jewish families, Beth Israel welcomes members wherever they may be found on their personal Jewish journey.
For more information, visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.