Beth Israel JPlace book group to discuss new novel set in Atlantic City

NORTHFIELD — The JPlace Adult Ed Book Group at Beth Israel will discuss Rachel Beanland’s acclaimed debut novel “Florence Adler Swims Forever,” at the next gathering on Wednesday, July 28 at noon at the synagogue, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield.

Based on a true story from the author’s family, the book is set in Atlantic City during the summer of 1934. It shows just how far families will go to protect their loved ones, and is an uplifting portrayal of how the human spirit endures after tragedy. The book was a New York Times’ Editors’ Choice and named one of the best books of 2020 by USA Today.