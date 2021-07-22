 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beth Israel JPlace book group to discuss new novel set in Atlantic City
0 comments

Beth Israel JPlace book group to discuss new novel set in Atlantic City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHFIELD — The JPlace Adult Ed Book Group at Beth Israel will discuss Rachel Beanland’s acclaimed debut novel “Florence Adler Swims Forever,” at the next gathering on Wednesday, July 28 at noon at the synagogue, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield.

Based on a true story from the author’s family, the book is set in Atlantic City during the summer of 1934. It shows just how far families will go to protect their loved ones, and is an uplifting portrayal of how the human spirit endures after tragedy. The book was a New York Times’ Editors’ Choice and named one of the best books of 2020 by USA Today.

The event is free and open to the community. Bring your bag lunch. Dessert and beverages will be provided. Please RSVP to the temple office at bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org. For more information, call Beth Israel at 609-641-3600.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News