Beth El Synagogue mahjongg lessons
Beth El Synagogue mahjongg lessons

Beth El Synagogue in Margate will be giving mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 pm. The lessons will be $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID vaccine is needed to participate. Contact 609-823-2725 for more information or to sign up.

