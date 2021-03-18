 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Berkshire Hathway Homservices Fox & Roach Realtors honors sales associates
0 comments

Berkshire Hathway Homservices Fox & Roach Realtors honors sales associates

  • 0
031821_cdb_hartman

The Paula Hartman home team has been recognized for listings, volume and units. Hartman is a resident of Margate.

 Provided

MARGATE — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, salutes sales associates in the Margate office for being the office leaders for the month of February 2021.

The Paula Hartman home team has been recognized for listings, volume and units. Hartman is a resident of Margate.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, is part of HomeServices of America. The company was recently awarded Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year and Highest Ranked in Trust and/Love in the 32nd annual Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $7.2 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News