Berkshire Hathway Homservices Fox & Roach Realtors honors sales associates

MARGATE — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, salutes sales associates in the Margate office for being the office leaders for the month of February 2021.
The Paula Hartman home team has been recognized for listings, volume and units. Hartman is a resident of Margate.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, is part of HomeServices of America. The company was recently awarded Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year and Highest Ranked in Trust and/Love in the 32nd annual Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $7.2 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995.