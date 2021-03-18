Berkshire Hathway Homservices Fox & Roach Realtors honors sales associates

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, is part of HomeServices of America. The company was recently awarded Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year and Highest Ranked in Trust and/Love in the 32nd annual Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $7.2 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995.