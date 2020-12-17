Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Fox & Roach, Realtors®//Trident holds 25th Annual Community Service Day to Give Back

MARGATE — Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, is celebrating their 25th anniversary of giving to the communities they serve and holding their 25th Annual Community Service Day. Sales associates and employees of BHHS Fox & Roach's Margate Office held a month long donation drive to benefit the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and Toys For Tots. Members of the Margate Office collected non-perishable food items and new toys, while observing the strict protocols in place during the COVID -19 pandemic, making sure to wear masks and social distance.

Each fall, the Tri-State area’s largest real estate brokerage closes its doors for the company-wide Annual Community Service Day so that sales associates and employees can spend the day at more than 100 local nonprofits helping to paint, repair, stock food banks, and cook meals to help the less fortunate in their communities. “Community Service Day is the heart of Fox & Roach/Trident Charities," explains Fox & Roach/Trident Charities President Kassie Erb. “This year, while recognizing our 25th anniversary of giving back, the need is even greater during this pandemic,” adds Erb. “We are proud of the generosity of our agents and employees and humbled by the resilience of the communities we serve. During this unprecedented time, we have continued our efforts while remaining safe through working in smaller groups, social distancing, outdoor activities (if possible), and internal collections of food, winter gear, clothing, hygiene, and other basic necessities. We are pleased to continue to offer more than the financial support, through volunteering in our communities to assist with much needed projects and tasks,” explains Erb.