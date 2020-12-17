Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Fox & Roach, Realtors®//Trident holds 25th Annual Community Service Day to Give Back

MARGATE — Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, is celebrating their 25th anniversary of giving to the communities they serve and holding their 25th Annual Community Service Day. Sales associates and employees of BHHS Fox & Roach's Margate Office held a month long donation drive to benefit the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and Toys For Tots. Members of the Margate Office collected non-perishable food items and new toys, while observing the strict protocols in place during the COVID -19 pandemic, making sure to wear masks and social distance.
Each fall, the Tri-State area’s largest real estate brokerage closes its doors for the company-wide Annual Community Service Day so that sales associates and employees can spend the day at more than 100 local nonprofits helping to paint, repair, stock food banks, and cook meals to help the less fortunate in their communities. “Community Service Day is the heart of Fox & Roach/Trident Charities," explains Fox & Roach/Trident Charities President Kassie Erb. “This year, while recognizing our 25th anniversary of giving back, the need is even greater during this pandemic,” adds Erb. “We are proud of the generosity of our agents and employees and humbled by the resilience of the communities we serve. During this unprecedented time, we have continued our efforts while remaining safe through working in smaller groups, social distancing, outdoor activities (if possible), and internal collections of food, winter gear, clothing, hygiene, and other basic necessities. We are pleased to continue to offer more than the financial support, through volunteering in our communities to assist with much needed projects and tasks,” explains Erb.
Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, a charitable foundation sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances. Since its founding on June 26, 1995, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities has donated more than $8 million and 255,000 volunteer hours to over 250 local organizations in the Tri-state area. Fox & Roach/Trident Charities has established a legacy of giving through its many years of helping those less fortunate. One hundred percent of every dollar received is donated back into the communities we serve. The majority of funds are raised through voluntary contributions from sales associates and employees through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach/Trident real estate transactions and payroll donations to Fox & Roach Charities. In addition, sales associates and employees make substantial contributions of time and effort to local charities in need. For more information please visit: www.foxandroachtridentcharities.org.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales volume, according to 2019 REAL Trends 500 report. With over 5,500 sales associates in more than 75 sales offices across the Tri-State area, the company was recently acknowledged as #1 throughout the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network. Through its affiliate, the Trident Group, the company provides one-stop shopping and facilitated services to its clients including mortgage financing, and title, property and casualty insurance. Visit our Website at www.foxroach.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!